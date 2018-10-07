After a tough legislative battle, Louisiana members of Congress have delivered a vital patch to a federal regulation that hurt families flooded out by violent storms around the state in 2016.

Following a key vote in the U.S. House, senators also approved new legislation that includes a provision vital to flooded families.

Louisianians hit by the 2016 flood who borrowed money from the Small Business Administration would no longer have those loans counted against them when applying for Restore Louisiana rebuilding grants.

The provision was included in a must-pass bill reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

Maybe it's another commentary on how dysfunctional Congress is that such a common-sense provision should require a parliamentary trick to make it to the statute books. But the bill goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

Changing the SBA's so-called "duplication of benefits" rules has been a priority for Louisiana's congressional delegation since record-breaking amounts of rain flooded large swaths of the Baton Rouge metro area in August 2016, although other flooding also had serious impacts in Acadiana and north Louisiana that year.

Federal officials encouraged homeowners to take out low-interest loans from the SBA, which thousands did to rebuild their damaged homes. But few realized that federal rules would count those loans against any later grant money under regulations designed to prevent disaster victims from getting paid twice for the same damage.

Thousands of Louisiana homeowners were snagged by the rule and ended up facing decades of loan repayments when they'd otherwise have gotten free-and-clear grants for the same amount.

The delegation deserves credit for pushing the issue, particularly U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, who lobbied senators intensively. Other heroes of this battle were two House members with significant flooding in their districts: U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge and Cedric Richmond, a Democrat whose district runs from New Orleans to north Baton Rouge, where neighborhoods were also badly hit by flooding.

Gov. John Bel Edwards particularly praised Cassidy, Graves and Richmond for their leading roles in this endeavor, but every member of the delegation had constituents who needed help with this provision, as well as the uphill battle in Congress to provide a realistic level of aid to the state to deal with the 2016 disasters.

What is dismaying is that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development failed to act administratively, despite face-to-face lobbying by Graves and Cassidy, and the arguments of Edwards and state recovery officials.

That delayed this provision but did not stop it, and we compliment all those in our delegation and state government who did not let this cause fall by the wayside.