Not for the first time, President Donald Trump has upended American policy, this time with a reversal of long-standing commitments in Syria over the long-running civil war there.
But closer to home, we hope that the president — who is scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday — will do everything he can to get us out of the long-running and economically damaging trade war with China, France, or whoever else is the target of new tariffs.
Trade is vital to Louisiana. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says that Louisiana is one of the state’s most vulnerable to restrictions on international trade.
The conservative petrochemical industry is among many interests in Louisiana which fear that the trade war, already raising the cost of industrial construction, could be prolonged and more damaging than it is now. From soybean farmers to Fortune 100 manufacturers, Louisiana interests are being hurt.
The new head of the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that the costs to the global economy could be $700 billion by 2020.
By all means, let us push China — a bad actor in many ways in the world economy — to end restrictive trade practices. But the trade war will be hurting us badly, too.
We hope the president, flying over the Port of Lake Charles on Friday, will have Louisiana’s trade interests in mind.