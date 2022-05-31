“Yes.”
That was the unusually terse and stern reply from President Joe Biden when asked if the United States would respond militarily to an invasion of the island democracy of Taiwan.
It’s the right answer. Biden isn’t known for being succinct, and he and his diplomats, as usual, embroidered on the pledge later. But we agree with the president that the United States' commitment to the defense of Taiwan is needed to deter the kind of horrors now seen in Europe.
We urge Republicans and Democrats to show the kind of unity on this issue that would make it clear in the People's Republican of China.
This is not any faraway country of which we know nothing, especially in the sense of ties between Louisiana and what is formally known as the Republic of China on Taiwan.
One is a historical tie of courage.
When imperial Japan invaded China, years before Pearl Harbor brought America into World War II, the famous Flying Tigers were formed by Claire Lee Chennault, a former LSU Tiger. His brave pilots were formally the American Volunteer Group, but their name is a heroic legend among Chinese everywhere.
They fought and died against imperialism while China’s communist faction hoarded weapons and troops for the later civil war. The island of Formosa became a refuge for anti-communist forces of the Republic of China after the civil war.
A funny thing happened: With the U.S. Navy protecting Taiwan from invasion, decades of economic growth and democracy transformed the old garrison state of Chiang Kai-shek into a thriving society.
No one in America can now doubt, after the supply chain disruptions of the past year, that every free nation is important to us. Taiwan is an economic giant, punching high above its weight of 24 million people. It is most in the news now because of its leading role in manufacturing vital computer chips.
But business ties with Louisiana go back decades, with the most notable being the Formosa Group conglomerate investing in petrochemical manufacturing along the Mississippi River. Taiwan is a buyer of Louisiana natural gas and our farm and ranch exports.
A free and democratic Taiwan is an asset to the world, to us in Louisiana as much as anyone. And Taiwanese companies invest in the mainland, too, to the extent that businesses can safely do so in a risky political environment.
Freedom and commerce only go so far with a dangerous neighbor like the mainland Communist Party. By law, America is pledged to help Taiwan defend itself, mainly by selling jets and other military hardware, but there has always been strategic ambiguity about the U.S. commitment.
That has helped to deter mainland China for many years, but we believe that Biden's more forthright doctrine makes it clearer that America has a commitment to fellow democracies. Biden and the diplomats insist that the overarching American policy hasn’t changed, and Biden’s “yes” during his Asia trip doesn’t really clarify what our assistance to Taiwan might entail in every eventuality.
Yet the mainland Communist government is increasingly aggressive in the Taiwan Strait. The country faces economic difficulties, and the age-old pattern of dictators is to foment foreign crises to take attention away from the home front. See Putin, Vladimir, for a recent lesson.
So is Biden just talk? We hope not, because we think that he is saying out loud what Americans understand ever more clearly since the Russian attack on Ukraine.
An unambiguous “yes” against further aggression by the dictator powers is the only language mainland China's rulers can understand.