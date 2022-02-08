Folks around here like to think of Joe Burrow as our gift to Cincinnati.
Sure, he’s from Ohio and all that, but when he went to Ohio State, their coach didn’t see the magic and he migrated south in search of a chance.
The Bengals took him fair and square. He finished up his college eligibility and left LSU with his Heisman and championship ring, and the Bengals got him as a prize for stinking up the NFL in 2019.
Now suddenly Louisiana and Ohio are acting like long-lost siblings.
Fans in both states are donning their No. 9 jerseys, and the folks up north have imported king cakes to sweeten their cuisine. They got the colors wrong — who would want an orange and black king cake — but the flavor is what counts.
We’re OK with their borrowing our king cake recipes.
But if they try to take Mardi Gras, we’re going to have to draw the line.