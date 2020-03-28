As most of us hunker down in our homes and as some of us struggle to determine what to watch since there is no March Madness, there are professional games being played — and we’re getting excited. There’s a game of NFL chess happening.
We don’t know what our New Orleans Saints and professional football reality will look like this fall after some stretch of important COVID-19 social distancing and other mitigation measures. But it’s clear that the Saints leadership team is focused on some serious off-season moves.
As this novel coronavirus situation continues, NFL franchises across the nation are scrambling to their bank accounts and balance sheets to see what — and who — they can afford to make the Black-and-Gold Super Bowl contenders.
Our favorite team is making some fantastic moves to ensure we’re best positioned to play another Super Bowl, this time in Tampa Bay, come 2021.
We had to have our all-star quarterback, Drew Brees, return. He signed a below-market two-year contract worth $50 million with a 2020 base salary of only $2 million. Though the team spread a $23 million signing bonus over the duration of the contract, that’s some serious love. We know Brees is worth far more. Thanks, Drew. And thanks for the $5 million contribution that you and your wife, Brittany, have donated to our state to provide 10,000 meals per day as a part of our much-needed coronavirus stretch. Pledging that you're doing this for "children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need" and "for as long as it takes" proves what we know: You're a winner.
We hate to see backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater leave Louisiana for the Tar Heel state, but we thank him for a fantastic time that we won’t soon forget.
After watching Teddy step in when Number 9 was injured, we know he’s no backup player and we wish him the best of luck in Charlotte with the Panthers. We’re happy that the Carolina Panthers saw in Bridgewater what we’ve known for some time. He’s a first-rate, first-string QB. They proved it by giving him a contract worth $63 million over three years, with a $40 million guarantee in the first two years and — wait for it — a $15 million signing bonus.
We’re excited to see Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins return to the team that gave him his start as a first-round draft choice in 2009. He’s a play maker. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has played for three Super Bowl teams, and now he’s with us. If he helps us get to Tampa, he’ll be the first NFL player to play for four different Super Bowl teams.
There are others. We like what we’re seeing. We’re excited about the possibilities late summer and the fall — and next year.