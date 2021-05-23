It’s a little hard to swallow the idea of a practice that can lead to a lifetime behind bars being unconstitutional, but not that unconstitutional.
But that’s what the U.S. Supreme Court essentially said last week when it refused to make retroactive its prior ruling that convictions by nonunanimous juries, including those allowed under Louisiana law until the voters decisively ended the practice in 2018, violated defendants’ rights.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s majority opinion didn’t reverse the court’s disapproval of these convictions, which are still allowed in just one state, Oregon. Nor did it recant the contention, spelled out in last year’s Ramos v. Louisiana decision, that allowing a jury’s majority to overrule one or two dissenters was rooted in Jim Crow-era racial discrimination. A 2018 investigation for this paper found that the law’s effects still fell disproportionately on Black defendants in modern times.
What it did say was that the constitutional violation is not so extreme that long-settled cases should be vacated. So while the court had decided 6-3 in the Ramos case to allow new trials for defendants whose cases are still under appeal — with Kavanaugh joining the majority and explicitly noting the law’s racist roots — it ruled by the same margin that the remedy should not extend to those whose appeals have been exhausted. That includes the plaintiff in the case, Thedrick Edwards, who is serving a life sentence following a split jury conviction for aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery during a 2006 crime spree in Baton Rouge.
There’s precedent, Kavanaugh wrote. Among other constitutional rights that the court found did not meet the “watershed” standard triggering retroactivity is the right to a trial by jury at all.
That may be a valid legal argument, but it’s cold comfort to the up to 1,500 inmates serving sentences in Louisiana — or more than 5% of current inmates convicted under state law — who were tried according to rules that the high court has deemed unfair. Former state Sen. JP Morrell of New Orleans, who authored the state constitutional amendment requiring unanimous juries going forward, called it a “blatant miscarriage of justice.”
But while the Supreme Court has the final say on constitutionality, state and local jurisdictions can still act.
A bill in the current legislative session by state Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace, would allow those who can show they were convicted by non-unanimous juries the right to seek new trials or to apply for parole. The bill was put on hold pending the Supreme Court decision, but now that the high court has spoken, it warrants a full debate.
Individual district attorneys can also revisit past convictions in their jurisdictions. Newly elected Orleans Parish D.A. Jason Williams is already doing so; after campaigning on a promise to right the wrongs of the past, he’s agreed to a number of new trials or plea deals.
Other prosecutors don’t have to embrace Williams’ full progressive reform agenda to follow his lead. Revisiting so many old cases would surely be a time-consuming and expensive challenge, particularly given the loss of evidence and witnesses over time, and doing so could open old wounds for victims’ families.
But as the voters said back in 2018, justice demands the sort of fairness that Louisiana’s prior system lacked. If the Supreme Court won’t step up and ensure that fairness for all, then officials at the local level should.