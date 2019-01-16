Capital Area United Way fights for the health, education, income stability and basic needs of every person in a 10-pParish community. This fight wouldn’t be possible without our donors, volunteers, local non-profits and corporate partners who have enabled us to improve lives over the last 94 years.
We partner with nearly 400 corporations and organizations throughout the Capital Area every year. One corporation and its employees have consistently been our largest contributor both of dollars and volunteer hours — ExxonMobil.
Over just the past 20 years, ExxonMobil and its employees have generously contributed nearly $25 million to Capital Area United Way. These dollars have helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and families right here in our local community through quality education programs, basic needs assistance like food and shelter, initiatives designed to help people become more financially stable and much more.
Last year alone, 459 ExxonMobil employees gave 2,239 hours of volunteer time through our annual Season of Caring. Because of their generous sponsorship and support, we were able to conduct 29 projects with their employees at local non-profits, which generated a total impact of $55,280.
In addition to Season of Caring, ExxonMobil employees volunteers as members of our Board of Directors, Program Investment Committee, Women United, African American Leadership Council, Emerging Leaders and more.
Simply put, Capital Area United Way wouldn’t be the same without ExxonMobil. Without ExxonMobil, we wouldn’t be able to help more than 200,000 people per year through our funded programs and initiatives. Without ExxonMobil, our ability to impact the community would suffer greatly.
As we move into a new year, I encourage everyone to truly reflect on what ExxonMobil and corporations like it have contributed to Baton Rouge and our surrounding parishes. Their contributions cannot be overstated. We continue to be grateful for their support as a corporation and for the support of every single ExxonMobil employee who has helped us along the way.
Our greatest need right now is each other. To live better, we must live united.
George Bell
president and CEO, Capital Area United Way
Baton Rouge