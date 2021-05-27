Louisiana’s film subsidies have gone on for nearly two decades now, and the money has helped create an industry that employs thousands and pays well.
But the cost has been enormous: Over $2 billion that could have gone to schools or colleges or roads. For that money, you could build the bridges that Baton Rouge and Lake Charles have been seeking for years.
At a House committee hearing this week, state Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, pointed out we’re spending more subsidizing movies than fixing roads.
Every couple of years, the state reviews the effectiveness of the program and concludes that Louisiana gets back about a quarter of the money it lays out. That’s an inefficient program, even by government standards.
Supporters of the program say the state gets intangible benefits because people see the Louisiana-shot films and they come here as tourists. That may be so, but the subsidies are doled out whether or not the movie plot actually occurs in Louisiana and whether or not the movie portrays the state in a favorable way.
The current version of the program is set to expire in 2025, but legislators are rushing to extend the subsidies by three more years, which will cost taxpayers another half billion.
Senate Bill 173 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would extend the sunset of the credit program until 2028.
The timing of the extension is especially perilous because Louisiana’s budget has been sustained for years by hundreds of millions in annual “temporary” sales taxes. Those taxes will be nine years old when they expire in 2025, so extending the film subsidies will create pressure on future legislators and the next governor to keep the taxes in place.
A better course would be to honor our commitments and keep the program running until 2025. At that time, we can end the subsidies or ramp them down so we can determine whether Hollywood loves our architecture and our skill and our creativity, or just our tax subsidies.
Although the current program has four years to go, Hewitt told colleagues that Hollywood wants an extension now so the movie moguls can plan their future investments.
Does anyone at the State Capitol care what the taxpayers want?