Perhaps it is unfair to the Wall Street analysts, but quite often they make us think of the old football movie line, "show me the money."

The Legislature has, in the fourth quarter of its session, and amid many ugly plays, come up with the money, in the form of extending for seven years about half the additional penny of the "temporary" sales tax increase of 2016.

Now, the bond rating agencies are more pleased with Louisiana's financial outlook. That's good news, in part, because costs of borrowing go down for states with a good credit rating.

State Treasurer John Schroder said he's been in touch with all three big rating agencies in recent weeks. "In general, I think everything sounds positive," he told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday. "At the end of the day they need to know we have the revenue to cover our debt."

Yes, that’s better than the chaos that has engulfed the state budget in the last decade.

After teetering on the brink of more bad news, Louisiana's credit rating outlook is trending more positively because lawmakers agreed to extend part of the sales tax. It definitely shores up state finances.

But as Schroder and many others have observed, it probably wasn't the best solution. Louisiana is still one of the states with the highest rates of sales tax, a volatile revenue source that weighs heavily on working families at the cash register.

When you combine state and local sales taxes, we're only a tiny bit behind the average for Tennessee, according to analysts at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

"I don't think we want to be the highest sales tax state in the nation, so we need to fix it," Schroder said, correctly.

Reforms to improve permanently Louisiana's poorly conceived tax structure will wait, again.

If more stability in state finances is a good thing, it's also important to remember that bond rating agencies got it very wrong over the last decade. High oil prices and budgetary gimmicks in the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal were setting up Louisiana for the budget crash, and the ratings agencies didn't look deeply enough into that morass.

Louisiana is now imposing a very high sales tax rate to pay its bills, after Jindal's successor and legislators wrangling for months in partisan battles over how to patch the holes.

Wall Street wanted us to show them some money, and we did. But we are far from a reasonable solution that creates a more equitable, efficient and stable tax structure for Louisiana.