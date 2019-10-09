As the former baseball coach and athletic director at LSU, Skip Bertman knows a thing or two about the importance of teamwork in gaining success. His voice is worth heeding on the issue of whether a new city of St. George should be incorporated in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Bertman is among those speaking out against the idea, which residents within the proposed new city will vote on this Saturday. “I’ve lived here 40 years,” Bertman said. “I’ve watched the community come together many times. Staying as one is best for us.”
Proponents of St. George argue that a new city would be a boost for the area, although it would mean growing government, which stands to put a greater burden on taxpayers. Business leaders within the Baton Rouge Area Chamber looked at the numbers concerning the proposed new city and concluded that it doesn’t make economic sense. Many St. George boosters support it as a way to get better public schools, but the proposal on Saturday’s ballot says nothing about schools.
Bertman’s right to oppose St. George. As public policy ideas go, it would be a strikeout for Baton Rouge.