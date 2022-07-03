After days of hearings and testimony at trial, many pages of submissions from interested parties and direct interaction with legislative leaders, a federal judge produced a 157-page opinion explaining why the Louisiana Legislature violated the U.S. Voting Rights Act this year.
And in a one-page dismissal from its so-called “shadow docket,” the U.S. Supreme Court ditched, at least for this year’s elections, significant changes to the five Republican and one Democratic districts in the state’s U.S. House delegation.
We won’t bet against the prediction of Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans state representative, who says that the abrupt halt of the process in Louisiana’s federal courts foreshadows a more wide-reaching reassessment by the high court of the Voting Rights Act, which has protected minority voting rights, particularly in remapping districts, since 1965.
It's open season on long-standing precedents in law under the new court, which includes no less than three conservative justices appointed by one president, Donald Trump, who never won the national popular vote.
In June, the court struck down the abortion rights laws in effect for decades and ruled for religious conservatives in a case involving a now-famous kneeling football coach in Washington state.
By using the “shadow docket,” usually used for routine procedural matters, lawyers notice a signal that most of us might miss: The new court majority has increasingly dispensed with cases in this way, by brief comment without argument on the merits, such as the facts presented to U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge before she ordered the Legislature to draw new maps for the six districts.
The high court will hear arguments in an earlier Alabama dispute over new maps and the Voting Rights Act. While that means the law, in general, will be fully debated, eventually, the reality in Louisiana is that the Legislature’s maps are upheld for this year’s elections.
After that? It depends on whether the court wants to make large changes in the Voting Rights Act.
The Legislature’s leaders say their new maps are legal under today’s law. Critics, including plaintiffs in Dick's court, say the maps approved by the Legislature dilute Black voters’ voices in government.
Dick found that the Legislature packed Black voters into one of Louisiana's six congressional districts, and in the other five divided Black neighborhoods in a way that scattered minority voters in overwhelmingly White districts.
Enough voting-age Black people live close enough together along the Mississippi River and in Baton Rouge that two districts could be drawn with modest majorities of minority voters, she found. No Black candidate has ever been elected from a majority-White congressional district in modern history in Louisiana; one-third of Louisianians are Black, and Gov. John Bel Edwards and others argue that another minority-majority district is legal and feasible.
As William Faulkner quipped, in the South, the past is not forgotten, nor is it even past: Louisiana’s deeply discriminatory history played into Judge Dick’s evidentiary case about the current maps, passed over the veto of Edwards, a Democrat.
That the intention is to protect the districts that favor incumbent Republicans is obvious. Does that mean that, as the judge ruled, the districts violate the Voting Rights Act?
We may have to wait until we see what, if anything, the high court justices decide to do. But the key word is “anything,” as the court has shown this year it is willing to upend longstanding precedent.