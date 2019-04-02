If supporters of a new property tax for senior citizens in New Orleans hoped for an easier glide path by placing the measure alone on last Saturday’s ballot, they got a big surprise. The proposal went down in flames by a 2-to-1 margin.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell had actively opposed the tax, which had been put on the ballot by the City Council. Cantrell said she wants a “comprehensive approach” for funding senior services — presumably one that keeps other community priorities in mind.
It doesn’t take much to talk people out of new taxes in New Orleans — or the rest of Louisiana, for that matter.
The council shouldn't have out this tax proposal on the ballot in the first place without giving the mayor a chance to advance her own proposal.
Voters, the ultimate deciders, made their views known on Saturday. With any luck, the council will learn from its mistake.