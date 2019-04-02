NO.agingtax.adv.0004.JPG

Rosalie Johnson unpacks a cake to celebrate people with birthdays in January and February at the Pontchartrain Park Senior Center in New Orleans, La. Friday, March 22, 2019. A tax for the Council on Aging will be on the ballot March 30. The Council on Aging coordinates and oversees social, recreational, educational, and nutritional services to persons 60 and over in the City of New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

If supporters of a new property tax for senior citizens in New Orleans hoped for an easier glide path by placing the measure alone on last Saturday’s ballot, they got a big surprise. The proposal went down in flames by a 2-to-1 margin.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell had actively opposed the tax, which had been put on the ballot by the City Council. Cantrell said she wants a “comprehensive approach” for funding senior services — presumably one that keeps other community priorities in mind.

New Orleans voters overwhelmingly reject new tax for Council on Aging's senior services

It doesn’t take much to talk people out of new taxes in New Orleans — or the rest of Louisiana, for that matter.

The council shouldn't have out this tax proposal on the ballot in the first place without giving the mayor a chance to advance her own proposal.

Voters, the ultimate deciders, made their views known on Saturday. With any luck, the council will learn from its mistake.    

