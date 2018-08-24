Bishop Michael Duca has much work to do as he’s formally installed today to lead the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, replacing outgoing Bishop Robert Muench.
Duca takes the helm of the local diocese at a stressful time for the church here and around the world. A recent grand jury report in Pennsylvania said Catholic leaders there protected more than 300 predator priests who sexually abused more than 1,000 victims. It was a blow to a church already facing other challenges.
A shortage of priests has forced the closure of some Catholic churches and schools in the Baton Rouge area, where there’s one priest for about every 2,350 Catholics.
That need points to a positive for the church, too. The sheer number of parishioners in heavily Catholic south Louisiana is a testament to the church’s deep roots here. That means a deep well of support for Duca, who will now live in a place where one of every four residents is Catholic.
The church’s large presence in south Louisiana gives any bishop a prominent role in the public life of the Baton Rouge area. Duca seems well prepared for that responsibility. He knows Louisiana, having served for many years as the bishop in Shreveport. Duca is celebrated in north Louisiana as a gregarious cleric who likes to eat. He should fit right in here.
He’s also known as a humble man, and that should help, too. In the midst of an ongoing crisis for the church, its leaders can no doubt benefit from a healthy sense of their personal limitations.
The hubris that encouraged – and then concealed – the abuses of the past is a tragedy that continues to resonate in the church. Duca’s pledge to be transparent regarding any subsequent allegations of abuse within his diocese is welcome and necessary.
The church’s troubles coincide with widespread cynicism about large institutions, whether they be religious, government or corporate. Such weariness also speaks to a hunger for authenticity and connection, something that spiritual leaders have, at their best, provided in anxious times.
Answering that need will be Bishop Duca’s obligation — and his opportunity.