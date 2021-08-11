If there is a lesson in the absurdity of today’s half-baked approach to vaccination during a pandemic, it ought to be at the tiger cage.
Mike, the seventh of the name to be a much-loved LSU mascot, has had his shots.
About two out of three students showing up for class won’t.
That sad estimate is an example of poor leadership at LSU. And we do not except from that other public universities failing in their fundamental duties to the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
A mandate for vaccines is needed at these institutions before large numbers of students show up unvaccinated. The dangerously transmissible delta variant will further send coronavirus patients to our overloaded hospitals.
Any notions that the currently available vaccines are unsafe have been shown to be false. What has been shown to be all too true is that young people without vaccine protection can sicken and die.
Many other vaccinations are required in daily life in the United States. And we have a vast number of examples in this pandemic of those who failed to avail themselves of protection, literally lifesaving.
Mike VII shows no ill effects from the vaccine.
We wonder about the reputation of university leaders who do not grasp the basic implications of a pandemic. Today, they are hiding behind lawyers’ skirts.
If the mascot lives and students die from a preventable disease, who will be responsible?