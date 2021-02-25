The Lenten season of reflection and repentance is somewhat theologically undermined by Louisiana’s vital crawfish season, but this year started a bit slowly because of the polar vortex, an act of God. Still, Louisiana’s crawfish harvest is now getting back on track.
So we’ll have some good eats during Lent after all.
The pre-Easter tradition of crawfish boils in Louisiana was endangered by the February ice storm, which of course had far worse effects on many people. But the crawfish harvest is always an important bit of news in Louisiana.
The crawfish crop had been hampered earlier by an ill-timed November cold snap, which slowed up growth, says Greg Lutz, an LSU AgCenter crawfish specialist. The cold-blooded creatures can handle water temperatures that are near freezing, and colder water is saturated with oxygen, which allows them to simply wait for the water to warm.
The real problem, he said, is what the freeze has done to the vegetation in crawfish ponds. Crawfish feed on little bits and pieces of stems and leaves. A hard freeze causes the plants to break down faster, meaning that there may not be food left later in the season.
The farmers, for they are businesses, cannot feed crawfish in any cost-effective fashion the way a feedlot might bring in corn or hay for cattle.
The cold snaps have had an impact on prices for consumers, about $4 a pound compared to about $3 or $3.50 last year. Of course, in 2020, every aspect of the hospitality industry took a hit from pandemic-inspired restrictions.
Crawfish are not unknown in the rest of the world, as they are écrevisse in France, for example. But they are most closely identified with Louisiana and are one of our signature aquaculture industries.
To kick off the Lenten season, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and members of the state’s seafood promotion board symbolically “pardoned” a single crawfish at Nicholls State University. That was followed by the officials and guests chowing down on less-fortunate of the crawdad’s brethren.
While it may be a footnote to the damage done to the nation by the ice storms, the crawfish season is important to Louisiana.
“This is upsetting our crawfish boil schedule, but tail meat is available,” said Mark Shirley, an Abbeville-based crawfish specialist with the LSU AgCenter. “I would encourage everyone who wants to enjoy crawfish to make a big pot of étouffée.”
Amen to that.