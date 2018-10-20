Voters in Livingston Parish will weigh in on a couple of important items on the Nov. 6 ballot. Here is our position on the proposals.
Law enforcement tax for school security — No.
In the wake of highly publicized mass shootings at schools across the country, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is asking voters to back a half-cent sales tax, ostensibly to fund the placement of deputies on every public school campus in the parish. The tax is estimated to generate $9.8 million a year, according to the ballot language.
Of course, everyone is concerned about the safety of youngsters, and Ard seems sincere in his desire to promote that goal. But several elements of the proposal should give voters pause.
First of all, the tax, if approved, would be levied in perpetuity, so voters would have no easy way to revoke it if they’re not happy with how the sheriff’s office is administering tax dollars. Ard argues that the open-ended length of the tax is needed to assure employment stability for deputies hired with the tax proceeds. But if a public agency is doing a good job, officials should have nothing to fear in periodically asking voters to renew taxes for important purposes. Ard appears to have demonstrated sound stewardship of his department, but he won’t be sheriff forever. Rendering this tax in perpetuity doesn’t seem prudent.
The ballot language also allows the sheriff’s department to use tax proceeds for something other than school safety. Ard says that flexibility is needed in case surpluses develop that might be harnessed to meet other critical public safety needs. But if flexibility is key, why not just ask voters for a general purpose tax for the agency rather than packaging it as a school safety measure?
Recent projections suggest the tax could easily generate more money than is needed for the department’s school safety program. Ard says that scenario could change if sales tax activity plummets, and he notes that recent sales activity has been especially high because of purchases related to rebuilding from the 2016 flood. Even so, the funding stream from the tax seems quite generous.
We recommend a “no” vote, which might create the momentum for an even better campus safety program in the parish.
Term limits on parish officials — No.
This proposed change to Livingston Parish’s home rule charter would limit council members and the parish president to no more than three consecutive terms, with the terms beginning in 2020. While supporters tout term limits as a great way to bring new faces into government, we think that goal can already be advanced at the ballot box. If local leaders are doing a good job, they shouldn’t be barred from seeking reelection simply because they’re developed valuable experience. Term limits generally act to limit voter choice, not expand it. We urge voters to reject this proposed change.