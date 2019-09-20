As another weekend of football arrives in south Louisiana, we’ll be reminded once again that a big part of the hustle on game day takes place off the gridiron — in the grocery stores where fans are stocking up on snacks and libations.
We’ve come to enjoy strolling the often crowded aisles and seeing shoppers in their team colors, a demonstration of how closely Louisiana’s twin passions of food and football stake their claim on us each fall.
It’s heartening, too, to see the supermarket parking lots and checkout lines bustling with such urgency across south Louisiana for an event that’s not a hurricane. Any weekend when residents are running to the store for chips, dips and beer instead of flashlights and batteries is a good one in our book.
We also like the spirit of expectancy that game day brings — the looking forward, even as autumn suggests the dying of the year.
May the home teams win this weekend. Regardless of the outcomes, judging from the amply stocked buggies we’ve seen at the cash register, fans will, at the very least, be well fed.