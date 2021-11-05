It's official: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory groups have completed thorough research and studies of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and found it to be safe for children ages 5 to 11 years old. The life-saving vaccine will be available in Louisiana as early as next week.
The vaccine could save the lives of 28 million children, including 421,000 kids in Louisiana. Since they’re so young, the decisions are left to parents and guardians.
The Louisiana Department of Health has adopted the CDC recommendation that all children 5-11 be vaccinated, but we know the adults who care for them are the decision makers. Children's vaccines rightly require parental approval.
"This is great news and a major relief for parents who have been waiting for their children to have an opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
We encourage parents and guardians to take care of the children they love by arranging vaccinations for them.