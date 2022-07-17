Given the tumult over education issues in Gov. Bobby Jindal’s second term, the 6½ years of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ tenure have seen almost a truce among the warring clans — or maybe it’s better to call it a standoff.
The two governors could hardly be further apart on the subject. Jindal passed major education reform bills through the 2012 Legislature, including a small school voucher program paying for some costs of a student going to private or religious schools. Edwards fought most of Jindal's initiatives as a teacher-union advocate on the House Education Committee before being elected governor himself in 2015.
And Edwards hasn’t changed his mind. That showed in his opposition this year to bills aimed at creating a vastly expanded voucher program, flimsily repackaged as “education savings accounts.”
“This label itself is a misnomer, as the bill (Senate Bill 203, vetoed) does not establish any accounts for parents to save money for education, but instead would potentially divert (state) funds for students to attend nonpublic schools,” Edwards wrote.
That is correct. Backed by business and conservatives, the ESA is a new try for state funding of private schools. That is based on the principle of school choice, that parents will make the best choices for their children’s educations.
Perhaps true, although it is human nature that decisions can be easily influenced by emotional or traditional factors.
The bottom line for the governor: “I have long been opposed to the diversion of MFP (state) dollars to nonpublic schools,” Edwards wrote. “I believe we should do everything we can as a state to support public education, and this bill does not meet that standard.”
It is characteristic of the education truce, or standoff, over two terms that Edwards has not targeted the Jindal voucher program for elimination, as that would be a nonstarter in a Legislature dominated by business interests and conservatives often at odds with Edwards on these issues. In fact, appropriations for the limited existing voucher program have increased a bit, serving about 7,000 students.
Still, there’s a huge financial gap between the Jindal vouchers and sweeping ESA bills that would cost existing public schools a lot of money. If the ESA cash is diverted from the per-student state aid of the Minimum Foundation Program, that’s $5,400 per child.
The two bills that Edwards vetoed allowed the ESA diversion for students with special needs and, potentially more expensive, second or third graders reading below grade level. Home-schooling or church schools would likely be the big beneficiaries.
School choice is already in fact growing in Louisiana, through charter schools. Those are public institutions, though with more independence to structure their programs and focus on particular specialties to attract students.
The ESA vouchers would provide a lot of state money to nonpublic schools, without the stricter accountability standards applied for public campuses, including charters. Accountability means that taxpayers, and parents, are getting educational results for their money.
Edwards is also a populist: He noted that the ESAs are not limited to poorer families, allowing even the well-off to use them as tuition subsidies.
We have long believed that school choice can be a powerful force for educational improvements — but only if it's accompanied by accountability for the taxpayers’ money.
The ESA bills this year are precursors to the debate that will happen in 2024, when Edwards’ two terms are up and the education truce expires.
What will a new governor want to do? It’s a good question to ask the candidates in next year’s election.