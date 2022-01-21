No choice the Lafayette Public Library system makes about its operating hours will please every patron or taxpayer. But leaders of the parish system, operating nowadays at a $600,000 annual deficit, are wise to cut expenses now to reflect its diminishing public tax support.
The system will soon close all its libraries on Sundays, saving as much as $300,000 in expenses annually. That would partly bridge the difference between the system’s old tax support and new fiscal realities, after voters twice voted in recent years against continuing some former library funding sources — at a budget hit of about $4.5 million a year.
The system is also trying to keep faith with north Lafayette people who live east of the Thruway by building and operating an additional branch library there. Funding to build that branch was secured in 2019 but more money is needed to staff and operate it. That may necessitate additional, undetermined and systemwide library cuts.
For the public good, the library leadership must move swiftly and wisely to pare down services where it will create the least harm to the system and the people who support it. By twice voting to end some public means for the system’s support, voters have said they want lower taxes and, consequently, diminished public services. That is their choice.
Just two years ago, the Lafayette Public Library was awarded the James O. Modisette Award, the highest award for libraries in Louisiana, reflecting the community’s investment in its expanded, strengthened library system. When the lights go out on Sundays, that strength will be harder to detect.