Extraordinary events like a global pandemic and the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II have a way of emphasizing fundamental issues facing every community and nation, but that is particularly true of world trade.
It’s not just a matter of gaps on grocery shelves and rising gasoline prices, but the vital and everyday necessity of expanding the economic pie.
Louisiana and the Mississippi River corridor can be a larger part of the economy of the nation through growth in international trade. New Orleans’ regional economic development agency, GNO Inc., is stepping up its role through taking over the World Trade Center New Orleans.
The new international trade division at GNO seeks to create jobs through expanded export and logistics businesses in its region, as well as through ports up and down the river corridor to Baton Rouge.
Greg Rusovich will chair a strategy task force to develop the combined agency’s work, keyed to the reality that despite many natural advantages — including the Mississippi River and six Class 1 railroads connecting it to all parts of the country — our region has underperformed compared to rival Gulf South port cities, such as Houston and Mobile.
We believe that this merger is a positive step toward increased competitiveness, at a time when the interconnectedness of trade has rarely been more obvious to everyone from CEOs to every consumer on the streets.
Louisiana has an opportunity for growth in world trade. We ought to seize it.