“Mitchell Robinson,” a Louisiana lawmaker said solemnly at the State Capitol. “I want that baby’s life to be remembered for something good, even though it may have come out of tragedy.”
Amen to that, state Sen. Regina Barrow.
A toddler who died after overdosing on fentanyl, after twice having been revived at a hospital following earlier incidents, deserved better from the state of Louisiana in his life.
Now that he is gone, lawmakers are opening fire at the Department of Children and Families, an underfunded agency struggling with staffing shortages.
Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, and her colleagues on the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children heard a lot at a hearing on the boy’s death, including news of welcome changes at DCFS. Caseworkers will now visit within 24 hours very young children who are hospitalized and reported under similar circumstances, the agency promised the senators.
Rhenda Hodnett, the assistant secretary for child welfare, said officials have been contemplating the change for a year, but Mitchell’s case prompted immediate action. As indeed it should have.
A probe of the case is underway by the Office of Inspector General. We hope it will lay out the facts, including the actions of those beyond the state agency.
When Mitchell went to the hospital the first two times, where he was treated with Narcan for opioid poisoning, what exactly happened?
We are told that the hospital notified the agency and clearly, as DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters told the senators, disciplinary action is in order within the department. A supervisor in the case has resigned.
What happened to young Mitchell? DCFS can remove endangered children from a home with a judge’s approval; law enforcement can act quickly in cases where children are obviously threatened, although quick collaboration by the state agency’s caseworkers in those circumstances is also vital. One does not have to be the world’s finest detective to question why, if not the first time then surely the second, a toddler should not have been immediately removed from the home.
The state agency laid out a series of missed steps and failures in this particular case.
Its staff apparently did not understand the diagnosis the first time it was reported. A physician tried to get DCFS to understand the nature of the drug problem and told them about the boy’s parents being arrested on drug counts. That was the first time DCFS says they’d heard about the drug raid at the home.
The caseworker assigned to Mitchell Robinson's file was out sick; the supervisor should have taken up the slack, Walters said. That didn't happen either.
A clue to the underlying problem was that the caseworker assigned after the second hospital incident moved on to another child's problems after finding no one at Robinson's home during one visit.
The agency deals with vulnerable children. DCFS is in a crisis. That more than 40% of frontline caseworkers leave the job in the first year underlines how much the agency has been told to do incredibly difficult work that is labor-intensive.
Starting pay for caseworkers, who are college graduates, has been increased recently to about $36,000 a year. Is that enough? It is one of many questions that this case has raised. DCFS staff have stacks of similar files on their desks. They are stretched too thin, as Walters told the Legislature earlier this year.
There is no simple fix for that, but that's no reason to accept what Walters called an "inexcusable" outcome.
Let’s get the facts and make some changes, so that Mitchell Robinson did not die in vain.