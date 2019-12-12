What do Louisiana senators have to hide?
Perhaps that’s a broad question, but to open a new legislative term by hiding senators’ votes on election of the Senate president would be a terrible blow to public confidence in government.
In 2015, senators changed the rules for election of one of the top players in state government.
The rule calls for the senate president election to begin with senators using a secret ballot to pick nominees, who are then approved by a vote of the full Senate.
This is an affront to accountability.
The practice came in under the radar in 2016 because incumbent Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, was a consensus choice for the job. But with the end of the Alario era — and he first went to the State Capitol from Jefferson Parish in 1972 — the election of leaders is too important to be hidden by the new rule.
We agree with the Public Affairs Research Council that the rule violates the pledges of open government in the Louisiana Constitution. The rule should be repealed.
“The senators’ constituents have a right to know how their elected representatives vote on such an important matter,” PAR President Robert Travis Scott said. He is right.
The office of Senate president is among the most powerful positions in the State Capitol. The senator chosen by his or her peers to lead the chamber doles out committee assignments and is typically a key player with the governor and the House speaker in difficult budget negotiations.
The argument for the new rule made in 2015 by state Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, was that a secretive process protects senators from the influence of the governor, who in recent decades has essentially hand-picked legislative leaders.
Boy, have times changed. While the pushing and shoving over legislative leadership positions is not often fully in public view, the 2020 elections for leaders appear to be little influenced by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Almost two-thirds of legislators are Republicans.
There is no question that this is a political process. Legislators may promise their votes to differing contenders for the positions, maybe several different ways in the same race. But at the end of that process, senators and representatives are responsible for picking their leaders.
A recorded-vote election for leader means that members of each body are taking responsibility for their choices. That’s the basic premise of representative government.
When Donald Trump won his upset election for president in 2016, one of the phrases he used that resonated with the public was “drain the swamp.” Argue if you will about how much he has fulfilled that promise, it is clear that for the public, secrecy in government sows distrust.
The new Senate rule is the swampiest innovation we’ve seen in the State Capitol for years. Do away with it.