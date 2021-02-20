With so much going wrong in the nation — a contentious national election, a Capitol riot, Trump shenanigans and an impeachment trial, the Texas weather disaster — it’s a pleasure to find some things going right.
On the economic front, for example, signs of recovery rise above the news cycles in the past few weeks.
Even with some blips, the stock market has been significantly higher, although those share prices are somewhat detached from the “real economy,” particularly small businesses in hospitality sectors hammered by the consequences of a global pandemic.
Wall Street is somewhat out of touch with Main Street.
Industrial activity and retail sales figures are up, the latter substantially and probably driven by coronavirus relief checks sent out at the very end of the year.
But that last economic report is also a sign that, as much distraction as there has been on Capitol Hill, another dose of coronavirus relief is important for the nation's economic vaccination.
Congress should act, sooner rather than later.
We’re not sure that President Joe Biden’s “go big” plan is the right number, at almost $2 trillion. That’s money borrowed against America’s future.
But what about the future of families in the here and now?
For two weeks running, more than 860,000 Americans filed for unemployment checks. It’s part of a general trend that suggests the nascent recovery isn’t running on all cylinders.
“We’re going in the wrong direction,” Diane Swonk, chief economist for the accounting firm Grant Thornton, told The New York Times. “It’s hard to get away from the fact that week after week we keep hoping for better and this is like a sucker punch.”
The reality is that the recovery depends on another dose of household checks and — importantly, we think — aid to state and local governments. The states cannot borrow freely like the U.S. government.
In places like New Orleans, where the tourism industry was hammered, keeping vital services going will depend on a big helping of federal aid as part of the eventual Biden package.
Overall, there is good reason to think that if we keep our antiviral precautions in place and get vaccinated when possible, the economy will do quite well by the end of the year. That optimism is reasonable, as some of the indicators lately suggested.
But across the political spectrum, there’s a view that low interest rates alone do not provide the stimulus needed right now. President Donald Trump’s appointee Jay Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, wants Congress to act.
As with coronavirus infections, we’re not out of the woods yet. Another new relief bill is needed.