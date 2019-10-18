Across the nation, once a little-noticed section of the 2017 tax cut was signed into law by President Donald Trump, state and local officials had to act to select Census tracts for the new tax breaks authorized for investors. The tax incentives were aimed at helping poor neighborhoods prosper.
“Job one is getting the areas correct and really leveraging this,” Stephanie Copeland, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, told The New York Times. “Not just making venture capitalists more money.”
What did Louisiana do? Exactly what Copeland warned against.
But it’s a more complex story, since Louisiana is far from alone in making the federal tax breaks available to developments already underway.
The Times’ story reported in a flattering way on the development of the Warehouse District in New Orleans — coffee shops, boutiques etc. But the unflattering part was that a major new hotel already in the works was in the Census tract picked by the state for Opportunity Zone tax credits.
“Opportunity zones, hottest thing going, providing massive new incentives for investment and job creation in distressed communities,” the president cheered at a rally in Cincinnati.
“Instead, billions of untaxed investment profits are beginning to pour into high-end apartment buildings and hotels, storage facilities that employ only a handful of workers, and student housing in bustling college towns, among other projects,” the Times reported.
Turns out that Census tracts in many states, based on having a large number of poorer residents, often include downtown areas in major cities.
It’s not just the Warehouse District. The Times’ story on New Orleans also highlighted projects of the same nature in downtown Houston.
Opportunity Zones in Louisiana include many legitimately distressed areas. But the tax breaks are indiscriminate, purely a matter between an investor and the U.S. Treasury. That means they are likely to be used without meaningful supervision of their intended purpose — to revitalize poor neighborhoods.
Louisiana officials are making some efforts to achieve the intent of the Census tracts designated for OZ breaks. Lafayette planners brought in a White House official, Scott Turner, to encourage investors to make long-term investments aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods.
But as with most tax breaks, the investors using them are also looking for returns on their investments over the 10 years in which the full benefits of the OZ credits are realized. Old-fashioned capitalism drives the money into dubious areas — dubious, in the sense of the purpose of the breaks. The money is going to economic development that might happen there anyway.
We hope that the efforts to boost investment in Opportunity Zones in really distressed areas can be successful. But so far, the gap between social goals and economic realities is substantial.