Formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Louisiana’s Cajun Navy has been at it again, rescuing stranded homeowners in the flood-ravaged Carolinas as residents there cope with the aftermath of what was once Hurricane Florence.

The all-volunteer flotilla is made up primarily of sportsmen accustomed to cruising Louisiana’s bayous — a good skill to have when navigating flooded residential neighborhoods. Cajun Navy volunteers started heading to South Carolina before Florence struck, and they’ve been working ever since, assisted by volunteers from other parts of the country.

Cajun Navy in the Carolinas: Groups share videos as Hurricane Florence whips area As Hurricane Florence began to inundate parts of North and South Carolina, members from multiple Cajun Navy organizations were at the front lines.

The crew has rescued more than 500 people across the Carolinas. "We're seeing a lot of places that didn't flood when the storm first came in that are flooding now,” the group’s founder and president, Todd Terrell, said this week.

We commend the Cajun Navy for its sterling service. Its members are a credit to Louisiana — and its willingness to help the many Americans who have also helped us in our darkest hours.