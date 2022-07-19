LaToya Cantrell isn’t the first mayor to travel to exotic far-off lands in her official capacity, and New Orleans is certainly not the only municipality in the sister-city business.
But the mayor’s two European sojourns in the space of less than a month — at a time when many residents are at their wits’ ends over a spike in violent crime and the sorry state of streets and city services — were at the very least tone deaf.
Last week Cantrell traveled to Antibes Juan-les-Pins on the French Riviera to ink a sister-city deal and attend the city’s jazz festival and Bastille Day celebration. Last month the destination was Ascona, Switzerland, home to another jazz festival, to sign an agreement that “creates additional opportunities to...share tools and resources” related to combating climate change, according to Cantrell.
That’s all well and good, and who knows, perhaps even productive. But is formalizing these arrangements in person really a top priority right now, with the City Council blasting the mayor’s lackluster response to the crime surge and 75% of respondents in a recent poll saying the city’s on the wrong track?
Cantrell won easy reelection last year on the strength of her response to COVID-19, but she’s facing both new and stubbornly perennial challenges in her second term. We appreciate the appeal of escaping the south Louisiana summer for a bit, but it seems to us there’s an awful lot on her plate here at home.