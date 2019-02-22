Dan Fagan writes about racism a lot, almost incessantly, even garnishing one column with a paraphrase from the Rev. Martin Luther King about judging others not by race but by the “content of their character,” while also praising the president for not being “intimidated” by charges of racism, unlike his Republican predecessors, concluding that the president “has shown us another way.” This is not the first time we’ve seen this “way.” When one argues or implies a race is inherently inferior, in character or intelligence, or is inherently superior, in character or intelligence, that person espouses racism. Race, to the racist, is an empirical expression of inferiority or superiority, and usually the argument will run something like, “well, those people are just that way.”
In an article Dan Fagan wrote in The Hayride, he expresses a principle assumption he makes about “opportunity” in our country. He says a “lie the left promotes is people of color don’t have the same opportunities as whites when it comes to creating wealth in America . . . [N]ot true.” I take this to be a core belief for Fagan. He continues by claiming that poverty is generated by “single-parent households,” but his only explanation as to why single-parent households are more prevalent among people of color is “behavior.”
And it is important to point out that he discounts racism as an explanation as to why people of color are impoverished and make up a disproportionate percentage of the prison population. In short, it’s their “behavior.” In an article in The Advocate he says, “It's time to get serious about ending violent crime . . . and stop blaming it on racism and oppression.” These are the kind of statements that eat themselves. If we all have the same economic opportunity, Caucasian people, in general, must have created their wealth because of vigorous gumption and keen intellect, like a tribe of characters written by Horatio Alger, and it follows that people of color, in general, since we all have the same “opportunity,” must have earned their poverty or imprisonment due to slack gumption or wanting intellect or a proclivity to violence.
It smacks of the way the British used to talk about the Irish in the 19th century. When one implies that people are where they are in the social hierarchy due, primarily, to their innate abilities, he argues that “those people are just that way” and has endorsed a form of social Darwinism.
Maybe I’m mistaken. Maybe Fagan has some subtle, eloquent argument that can refute all this, and I would like to hear it. But it’s very likely his attempt would start with a quote from Nelson Mandela, then plummet into a learned dissertation on phrenology.
Leo Lindner
retired oilfield worker
Thibodaux