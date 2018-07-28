While requiring a two-thirds majority in the state House of Representatives for tax increases has been in the state constitution for decades, it has grown into a more contentious issue over the past couple of years.
Why? Because of increasing partisanship, and the gridlock that led to failure of several special sessions.
Those sessions were intended to produce tax reform, but despite all of the studies and good arguments for changing the way Louisiana's system works, solutions often failed the two-thirds vote in the contentious state House.
While many Louisiana residents might assume the two-thirds requirement is standard, it’s not: Florida voters are considering a supermajority requirement on their November ballots.
But if that passes, the Sunshine State would be only the 15th state to require more than a majority vote of legislators to raise taxes.
Governing magazine's recent analysis concluded that a supermajority rule does not substantially change a state's tax policy.
Don't supermajority provisions keep taxes lower, by making revenue-raisers harder to pass? Well, California has a supermajority requirement and has some of the highest income tax rates in the country, the Governing analysts said.
We don’t see Louisiana’s supermajority requirement being changed anytime soon, and taxes are generally lower in our state than in most others, when you count state and local governments' revenues combined. But we do see one bad effect from the two-thirds requirement — namely, that the simple majority does not rule.
Lately, it is the Republicans who are majorities in the House, at odds with Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. While many Republicans, more moderate in outlook, combined at key moments with Democrats to keep the legislative process going, the more conservative leadership of the House was in the minority but still held the whip hand because of the two-thirds rule.
And virtually nothing in the way of real tax reform made it to the finish line, again because it takes a two-thirds vote to raise revenues, even if the Legislature is cutting other taxes and the new bills are needed to make the result revenue-neutral.
The dealmaking that is required between the minority, or several minorities, in a legislative body is hardly the ideal of good government, but it is the reality. So while there may be no evidence that a supermajority requirement lowers taxes, it certainly does raise the level of chicanery in our State Capitol.