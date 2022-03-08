When it comes to something not getting done, a phrase has passed into the language: Does it take an Act of Congress?
But when Louisiana desperately needs Congress to act on disaster recovery funding, molasses seems to flow up Capitol Hill more slowly than usual.
This week is critical, as Congress faces a Friday budget deadline. That’s about the only way anything gets done, as a bundle of must-pass legislation is usually packaged together at the last minute.
And maybe, for the people of southwestern Louisiana, long-sought disaster recovery aid will be part of the package — or at least that’s what Louisiana leaders are hoping for.
The Lake Charles area waited an extraordinarily long time for an initial tranche of long-term disaster relief. Congress finally approved it in late September, a good year after hurricanes Laura and then Delta devastated the region in 2020.
The appropriation came at the same time as Congress approved money intended as an initial down payment on aid for Hurricane Ida — which hit in August 2021.
Then, the amount approved for southwestern Louisiana was only around $600 million, which Gov. John Bel Edwards and the largely Republican delegation in Congress from Louisiana declared not nearly enough.
And none of that money has arrived yet, since a series of bureaucratic steps must first be completed. State officials hope it will begin to flow around May.
So even an Act of Congress does not very rapidly translate into action for distressed American communities: Every appropriation is tied up with bureaucratic rules and procedures that state officials must work through.
Our Congress is now so dysfunctional that it can be incapable of writing checks fast enough. Who would have thought that day would come?
A Feb. 18 letter that was signed by the entire Louisiana congressional delegation sought more money in the upcoming budget deal. Edwards has put storm-related housing needs from 2020 alone at around $1 billion, most of it in the state’s southwest. Of course, that doesn’t count the travails during the terrible ice storm of the winter and significant flooding in May in southwestern Louisiana, and also other parts of Louisiana.
“We need more money. To get this, we as a congressional delegation will work to secure additional dollars,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, who among Louisiana’s seven Republican members of Congress has been most amenable to working with the White House. “If the president doesn’t support it, it won’t happen.”
We agree, but it requires a team effort. We are heartened that our delegation is pushing together for a new aid package, although many have been rightly critical of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, who has been more adept at pursuing national headlines than aid for his distressed constituents in the Lake Charles region.
Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have seen firsthand the troubles of the people of southwestern Louisiana. That ought to count for something.
But as with the earlier commitment of disaster recovery funding, even then it’s not a done deal. There will be complex procedures to follow, with a new time schedule that state officials must parse through to get the money.
The phrase Act of Congress has never had a more bitter meaning than in the case of the Lake Charles area.