Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program member Aaron Edwards, 17, places some of he last flags Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Memorial Day Garden of Flags on the grounds of the State Capitol, where Blue Star Mothers and volunteers planted 11,000 American flags honoring heroes from Revolutionary War to present day, after a ceremony during which the names of the fallen from 9/11 to present were read aloud. Flags for the event were carried in from LSU to to the USS KIDD and then on to the Capitol by members of For Our Fallen, which consists of active and former military members.