For Americans — and our friends and supporters around the world, who grieved with us and fought back with us — today's anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks ought to be remembered and reflected upon.
First of all, of course, because it was such an incredibly tragic event. The 19 terrorists who hijacked four airliners achieved a dramatic success for evil. Two planes hit the World Trade Center in Manhattan, and a third crashed into the Pentagon in suburban Washington, D.C.
Learning about the other hijackings, brave passengers banded together to counterattack, spurring the hijacker-pilot to down the third plane in a field in Pennsylvania. The death toll of nearly 3,000 was the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil, according to the memorial museum in New York.
Among those in uniform killed was a young Navy lieutenant from Baton Rouge, Michael Scott Lamana, who died at the Pentagon. Four other Louisiana natives lost their lives in the attacks: Kevin Yokum, Louis Calvin Williams, Leo Russell Keen and Robert J. Hymel, who have been commemorated at previous anniversary memorials.
The years since have seen other losses beyond those of the Lamana family, as thousands of Americans have fought — along with troops from a number of our allies — in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places too numerous to mention. Our young people from Louisiana, including those from the National Guard, have seen action in the Middle East many times.
Far away though they may be, this service is hugely respected even as the wisdom of the interventions is debated.
While it is well worth the time to pause and give a little prayer for the safety of those serving the nation, it is also important that the nation’s leadership ponder our need for friends in the world. Too often, we have seen in the past few years a cavalier attitude toward commitment of America’s young people to war.
We want and need the friendship of our neighbors in Mexico and Canada, the latter an ally as well as a nation with sentimental and familial ties to French Louisiana.
We want and need not only trade, endangered by reckless tariff disputes, but support when the going gets tough. Maybe we won’t need that emergency help on this 17th anniversary, and we hope we don’t need it anytime soon as much as we did on Sept. 11, 2001. But the day will come when we shall, and our leaders at all levels should remember.