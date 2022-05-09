Louisiana’s TOPS scholarship program is about as popular as crawfish, football and Carnival, so there is no real threat that the state will crimp the benefit any time soon.
TOPS scholarships were sold as a way to keep our best and brightest students close to home. That's an important goal for Louisiana, which lives in the shadow of Texas’ bigger and more prosperous economy.
But TOPS eligibility standards are low, so the program also showers money on students who are just average and in some cases from wealthy families who can afford a state college. Last year, the Board of Regents said there were more than 11,000 students who received TOPS aid over the past decade even as their parents made more than $1 million.
Louisiana spends more than $300 million a year on TOPS, and while the state is flush with cash right now, there may come a day when a governor or legislators will be looking for efficiencies. TOPS disbursements to wealthy students with modest ACT scores may seem less pressing than other needs.
If that time ever arrives, it would be helpful for political leaders to understand how much Louisiana spends on college aid for the well-to-do. But Senate Bill 81 by Bodi White, R-Central, would ensure that the debate never occurs by eliminating the requirement that TOPS recipients report family income. The original version of the bill would have also eliminated the requirement that recipients report their race and gender.
White says his measure is in line with the spirit of the TOPS program, which was “sold as color-blind, income blind.”
But requiring students to report their family income and other demographic information is not much of an imposition in return for four years of free college tuition. And knowing who is getting the scholarships enables future leaders to make informed decisions.
In a typical year, TOPS helps more than 50,000 students pay for college, so there will never be a shortage of support. The program's founders decided to keep statistics on who was getting the money so taxpayers could weigh the success of the effort.
There is no reason to stop that now.