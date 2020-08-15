archielive1

Archie Williams brought judge Heidi Klum to tears with his performance on Tuesday night's 'America's Got Talent.'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY CHRIS HASTON/NBC

"America's Got Talent" contestant Archie Williams isn’t the first Louisianan to compete on a reality television show, but he’s got a story like nobody who’s come before.

Williams’ audition tape of Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” went viral — and drew tears from Sir Elton himself — not just for its soulfulness, but because his own past as a wrongfully incarcerated inmate pulled deeper meaning from the song’s familiar plea. Williams spent 37 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola for a rape and stabbing he didn’t commit, before being exonerated last year with the help of the Innocence Project.

His star turn on television — which continues, now that the audience has voted him into the show’s next round — represents a truly redemptive journey, and it would take a cold heart not to root him on.

It’s also a teaching moment, a reminder of the high human cost of getting things wrong and of the grace that comes with second chances.

“You have such a powerful testimony and I'm sorry that you even have it, but you know, more than ever, I think we need hope right now and your story is one of hope and just drive," celebrity judge Kelly Clarkson said. "And to see you accomplishing your dream right now … it's an honor to get to witness it.”

No matter how the competition turns out, that’s the truth.

