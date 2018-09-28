In Louisiana, where political theater is a civic custom, maybe we’re not as easily shocked by cynical gamesmanship in the halls of power. But by anyone’s measure, Thursday’s hearing by the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee on accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was an occasion for grief.
Christine Blasey Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. In his subsequent appearance before the committee, Kavanaugh heatedly denied Ford’s accusation, calling the confirmation process a circus. Both Ford and Kavanaugh were reduced to tears in their testimony. For voters of all political stripes, there was plenty to cry about, too.
It’s likely that the truth about Ford’s accusation will never be proven one way or the other. Both she and Kavanaugh were eloquent and compelling in giving their sides of the story. The format of Thursday’s hearing, in which GOP members let a seasoned sex crimes prosecutor question Ford and at times question Kavanaugh on their behalf, meant a more restrained approach in the first phase of the hearing. Louisiana's U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is a GOP member of the committee.
Rachel Mitchell, the attorney designated by Republican committee members to question Ford and Kavanaugh, was disciplined and dispassionate in her interactions with the witnesses, giving the hearing at times the climate of a courtroom.
But Thursday’s hearing was a political forum, not a legal one, as other aspects of the proceedings made clear. Although they paid lip service to the idea of impartial fact-finding, Democratic and Republican members of the committee frequently revealed in their comments and questions that they had already made up their minds about Kavanaugh’s guilt or innocence.
The best way to advance fairness for both Ford and Kavanaugh is for the committee to hear from any other accusers as well as other witnesses rather than speeding through a vote on Kavanaugh. That will give the public a meaningful and transparent measure of their credibility.
The stature of the Senate — as well as public confidence in those who sit on the highest court in the land — requires nothing less.