It’s not often you get to watch your football team upend the No. 1 squad in the nation, so who could blame Notre Dame students for rushing the field Saturday after the Fighting Irish conquered the Clemson Tigers in South Bend.
The contest stretched into the night, ending in the second overtime.
It wasn’t exactly a display of proper social distancing or mask wearing, and Notre Dame is taking a beating from scolds on social media.
But lets face it: The same thing could happen on any college campus. And who is going to stop a horde of exuberant students?
After Clemson lost, Alabama stepped up to be the new No. 1 team, and their first match in the top spot would have been in Baton Rouge against LSU on Saturday.
But the game was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests among LSU players, to the point that the team was said to have difficulty maintaining a 53-man roster.
The announcement of the postponement in Baton Rouge should be a reminder that college students are not as invincible as they might think.