Anyone who has ever hired a lawyer knows that sometimes attorneys can forget that the client is the boss.
That seems to be happening in Plaquemines Parish, where the Parish Council is suing oil companies over damage to wetlands. Thursday, four council members voted to withdraw from the suit. The measure won a 4-3 vote, but that was one vote short of a majority on the nine-member council. So, for now, the suit is still on.
John Carmouche, the lead attorney, accused oil and gas companies of playing politics to derail the suit. “It’s political pressure, it’s unethical, it’s disturbing,” he complained.
Carmouche knows a thing or two about how to apply political pressure. In 2015, his firm spent $2 million airing television ads attacking U.S. Den. David Vitter, the Republican front-runner and a foe of trial lawyers. The ads were effective and they weakened Vitter and helped John Bel Edwards, an ally of trial lawyers who has pushed parishes to sue.
Whether a community should sue its leading employer is a key question. And the decision doesn’t belong to the lawyers or the politicians, it belongs to the voters.