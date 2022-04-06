Restaurants and bars overflowing with patrons. Revelers coursing down Bourbon Street. Hotels filled up with guests as far out as Slidell and St. John The Baptist Parish.
How great was it to see New Orleans restored to its place at the pinnacle of major sports venues.
More than two years have passed since the city looked this alive with visitors. The last big tourist event was the BCS college football championship match between LSU and Clemson in January 2020.
The next month, the city staged a rollicking Carnival, which helped launch the coronavirus pandemic and shut down the kinds of big gatherings that help Louisiana thrive.
The COVID-19 crisis wasn’t supposed to last this long, but through five dangerous spikes, the disease kept its grip on Louisiana and the world.
We haven’t whipped COVID, but we have decided to live with it, aided by vaccines that are safe and effective — for those who get them.
The city began to regain its swagger with Carnival 2022, keeping the virus at bay even though crowds were dense and mask mandates were largely ignored.
This college basketball championship will always be remembered for the epic showdown between rivals Duke and North Carolina in the final game of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Ultimately, Kansas won the trophy in another thriller, after the Jayhawks mounted the biggest comeback in championship game history. But the big winner was New Orleans, back on top as the best host for the biggest events.