The University of Louisiana System has offered a plan, Compete Louisiana, and a goal — increasing the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders from 44.2 to 60 percent by 2030. The plan seeks to draw former students back on track to earn diplomas. Now, system leaders believe, they’ve found a lure, too — a proper price point.
System President Jim Henderson said this week the nine-member UL System will offer program-eligible, returning students tuition at $275 a credit, as much as 45% less than the $400-$500 per credit that system campuses typically charge their students. In most cases, there will be no fees and there will always be a personal coach to guide returning students through the system toward not just registration, but graduation.
Here’s one motivation for Compete Louisiana to help recover the college careers of Louisiana learners who have some credits but not enough to graduate: There’s an existential reward for the individual scholar.
Here’s another: It would be a bonus to the state to prepare Louisianians to compete for better-paying jobs that demand more skills. That would build a stronger Louisiana workforce.
Henderson said students leave college for many reasons, which can include pressing family considerations, job opportunities or the cost is simply too dear. He said as Louisiana over the past decade shifted the burden of paying for college away from the state and more onto the backs of students and families, many of them couldn’t afford to complete their degrees. Too bad for them. Too bad for our state.
Such students make up the pool of 653,000 students this program targets as potential Compete Louisiana enrollees. That includes 32,486 former students in Lafayette Parish; 64,563 in Baton Rouge; 68,849 in Jefferson Parish; and 58,968 in Orleans. Many former students have the twin disadvantages of not holding a degree while having to pay back debt for old loans taken for their earlier college efforts that fell short of graduation.
Every Louisiana parish has students who might benefit from Compete Louisiana, which can be successfully navigated by attendance in person at UL System’s nine member institutions — Grambling, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Nicholls, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans — through online courses or by some hybrid path.
Henderson offered this compelling reason for students to return: After the last great recession, he said, some 11.6 million jobs were created, 11.5 million filled by college graduates. You don’t need a degree to recognize its value. Be plain smart: Return to school.