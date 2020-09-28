Not since Charlton Heston warned Pharaoh Yul Brynner about unfortunate consequences for keeping the people of Israel in bondage has there been such a need for caution, as when the Legislature comes to town Monday with an almost unlimited agenda.
Thirty days of locusts would be better.
The leaders of House and Senate included 70 items on its agenda. Gov. John Bel Edwards is quite correct that it should have been five. We’d have been happier with five or maybe up to 10, but the fact is the “expansive” agenda, in the words of Senate President Page Cortez, is going to be a major distraction during a time of great uncertainty.
"You call a special session and have 70 objects,” Edwards noted. “That is a regular session."
It’s a regular session at nothing like a regular time, and we’ve not heard much that the Legislature — a more fractious body than in the past, with many Republicans seeking to criticize Edwards, a Democrat — can really contribute now.
The list of uncertainties facing Louisiana is long, economically and in terms of public health. The list of potential problems that a Legislature can make worse is even longer.
For one thing, some legislators — although thankfully, not a majority — have sought to limit Edwards’ authority over public health measures during the coronavirus emergency. We think a reasoned discussion of what the governor — or, for that matter, the president — can do, and for how long, isn’t unhealthy.
But the partisanship that unhappily prevails today in the State Capitol, under the leadership of Cortez, R-Lafayette and Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is unlikely to provide the kind of thoughtfulness we want to see in approaching this broad topic that is rife with difficulties. And it's only one item among 70.
"This special session will not end without a solution to this problem," Schexnayder said Monday. It might end with what he thinks is a solution, but we don’t want to see even well-intentioned bungling of the machinery of government — including the ties with the federal emergency declarations, and the funding that Louisiana desperately needs.
Reasonably, the Legislature perhaps could address a painful result of high unemployment, the draining of the insurance fund; an automatic increase in business assessments and a decrease in workers' checks is current law. The governor added to the mix another use of his executive order, to suspend the unemployment compensation law's provisions and suggested other funding options.
As with some of the other budgetary items on the expansive menu, it’s too soon to say if the body can make intelligent decisions when so many things, really almost everything, is in flux.
Further, legislators should remind themselves that interfering with the complex machinery of emergency declarations means that lawmakers will be taking responsibility upon themselves, individually and as a body, in a situation where there is no pleasant alternative, only a choice among bad options.
Like when the willful Pharaoh led his chariots into the Red Sea in pursuit of Charlton Heston and God’s people. In the movie, it didn’t end well for the chariots.