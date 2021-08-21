It’s heart-wrenching to watch the scenes from Kabul airport, only one of many places in that unhappy country where tragedies are occurring in the wake of the collapse of the government.
The U.S. government reiterated its commitment to do all it can to get out not only American citizens but the many Afghans who worked with our military, diplomats and news media during a 20-year involvement with the country.
To some extent, is that not history repeating itself again? The chaos at Kabul reminded Americans of the images of the desperate trying to escape Saigon in 1975, when South Vietnam fell to the Communists.
And there are other tragedies in today’s world, where freedom is threatened, although not as dramatically as in Kabul.
The Communist government of mainland China, in defiance of its commitments, is steadily crushing freedoms assured to the people of Hong Kong.
What is one of the lessons of 1975?
We think it should be one of particular resonance in Louisiana. Vietnamese refugees then are today a thriving and close-knit community in New Orleans as well as in other Gulf Coast regions.
Let us bring as many Afghans to America as want to come. For that matter, those in Hong Kong as well, as many are being persecuted for democracy’s sake.
In Afghanistan, the rescue of our friends is taking too long. Another lesson of 1975: It took an explosion of presidential wrath from President Gerald R. Ford to get the bureaucracy to move faster to get desperate folks into this country. Joe Biden should take note.