The year that just ended wasn’t the year most of us wanted. The coronavirus made sure of that. And Hurricane Ida. And a surge in deadly crime in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. And the shocking attack on our seat of government last Jan. 6, plus the all-out partisan warfare in Washington that continues to this day. And even the cancellation of the big events that, in better times, make our state a joyous place to live.
With so much of what we care about in peril, it’s hard to put on a happy face.
And yet in this season of taking stock and turning pages, we see signs of hope out there on the horizon.
The omicron variant is frighteningly contagious, and also potentially more manageable than prior strains of COVID-19. And we have weapons now that barely existed as 2021 dawned, from vaccines and boosters that are enormously effective at preventing hospitalization and death to remarkable therapeutics, some now available and some coming soon, to minimize the suffering.
The pandemic has taken an unspeakable toll, and we join in mourning with all the families who’ve lost loved ones. We also believe that the extraordinary scientific advances of 2020 and 2021 will lay the groundwork for future breakthroughs in the treatment of other diseases and will prevent much anguish in the future. For that, we’re grateful.
There’s nothing good to say about Hurricane Ida, which struck almost exactly a year after the equally destructive Laura, and too many residents in both impacted areas are still very far from whole. If there was anything that could be called a silver lining, it’s that the storm defenses built around the New Orleans area after Hurricane Katrina worked as intended. Not only was that a relief to those who were protected from Ida’s worst, it offered evidence that our country is still capable of doing very big things on behalf of its people, when it sets its mind to it.
To that end, we’re optimistic about the massive investment that’s coming, courtesy of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Included in the act is money to directly address some of the vulnerabilities that Ida exposed, from the coast to the electrical grid. It also promises to help the state address longstanding trouble spots, to replace lead pipes and fix decrepit roads and bridges and create a broadband network so that students in all corners of our state can learn, even if they have to do it remotely. Still, obtaining more recovery funding both for Ida and the Lake Charles area, even now reeling from 2020 hurricanes, is a vital task for the new year.
It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that the $1.2 trillion package passed only after Democrats and Republicans in Washington — at least some of them, including Louisiana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter — put aside their deep differences and joined together to put the country’s needs first. More of that in 2022 and beyond, please.
We missed out on so many communal celebrations in 2021, and even New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent announcement that modified Carnival parades are on track carries an unspoken caveat: COVID-19 willing. Still, last year’s creative response to a season of cancellations, the rise of “house floats,” reminded us that Louisianans are a resilient lot who invariably find a way to make the best of bad situations and find hope and happiness even amid frustration and sorrow.
So here’s to continuing to find a way — whatever 2022 brings.