Elections have thousands of moving parts. We’ve seen quite a few of them spin, spiral and twirl during the last few weeks.
Given the political problems faced by Democrats — inflation, Joe Biden’s low ratings and deep public dissatisfaction with the nation’s direction — Republican capture of both houses of Congress remains possible, maybe even likely. All they need is a one-seat net gain in the Senate and an eight-seat net gain in the House. That would be a piece of cake if a true red wave sweeps the country.
But a number of events have started to lift Democratic spirits. The declining price of gasoline, the big voter turnout that beat back an abortion ban in Kansas and congressional action on major climate, health care and tax legislation have given Democrats new hope that this election may not be such a disaster, after all.
In recent weeks, loss of Democratic Senate control has become less likely as Republicans, at least temporarily, are falling behind in key races. Given the topsy-turvy nature of today’s politics and the fundamental weaknesses Democrats have as the party in power, it’s possible Republicans could surge back. But for now, there are plenty of empty antacid bottles littering waste cans at GOP headquarters.
While Republicans are still favored to win control of the House, predictions of a big seat gain have become more modest. Currently, Democrats have roughly 40 vulnerable House seats while Republicans have fewer than 20.
Supporters of Donald Trump are counting on the firestorm surrounding the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago as a game-changer. They believe new rage will fire up Republican voter turnout this November and ultimately put Trump back into the White House.
To borrow a phrase, both parties need to curb their enthusiasm.
While Democrats may be passing legislation, it doesn’t mean voters like the legislation. While Republicans may be outraged by Trump’s legal troubles, it doesn’t mean Trump's baggage won’t become even heavier for Republican candidates to carry.
Trump’s high profile makes it more difficult for Republicans to expand support beyond Trump’s base, which is not broad enough to win many swing states and districts. Trump is also a messaging nightmare for Republican candidates; they need to be focused on the country’s future — not the 2020 election.
Moreover, Trump has a knack for endorsing untested candidates in Republican primaries, saddling his own party with unnecessarily weak general election competitors. Four critical Senate races are good examples.
In Ohio, Trump delivered the Republican nomination to venture capitalist and writer J.D. Vance, although more than two-thirds of GOP primary voters cast ballots against him. Now, Vance is struggling to win an open seat already in Republican hands.
In Pennsylvania, Trump’s candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, won the Republican primary by a mere 940 votes out of 1.3 million cast. Oz is proving to be a difficult sell. He’s running behind Democrat John Fetterman, a far-left iconoclast.
Trump endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona, an author and former executive in the employ of a Trump loyalist, billionaire Peter Thiel. Some Republican strategists fear Masters’ hard-right positions will turn off independent voters needed to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.
Trump picked former football-great Herschel Walker as his candidate in Georgia to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a liberal Democrat once seen as highly beatable. But Walker’s gaffes and scandals have boosted Warnock’s chances.
Let’s not forget that it was in Georgia that Trump’s distracting interference in the 2020 Senate runoffs led to the defeat of two Republican incumbents. Without the loss of those seats, Republicans would already have Senate control.
If voters see this election as a referendum on Biden and the woke left, Republicans will win everything. If it’s seen as a referendum on Trump, Democrats will beat expectations and at least hold the Senate. If it’s seen as a mix of both, it will cross-pressure voters any number of ways.
Over the next three months, one thing we know for sure: the parts of this election will keep moving, around and around, faster and faster.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a free nationwide newsletter on public opinion and is the author of "Running for Office."