In line with the free spending on local projects during this year’s legislative session, another fat perk for local elected officials was approved.
Parish tax assessors would be able to give themselves hefty car allowances up to 15% of their annual six-figure salaries, lawmakers have agreed.
We hope that Gov. John Bel Edwards will question the wisdom of the bill, rejected a few years ago. But there are likely to be two overriding factors this year, the persistence of elected officials in seeking more money, and Edwards’ own connections as the son of a sheriff and brother of another from Tangipahoa Parish.
The assessors’ bill by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, passed on a 38-0 Senate vote and a 76-25 House vote.
Lawmakers said assessors earn between $135,000 and $172,000 annually. The measure would allow them to receive a vehicle allowance that is up to 15% of their salary on top of their yearly pay, an allowance that could reach $20,000 to $26,000 a year.
Supporters of the Cathey bill said assessors already are paid other travel expenses and the car allowances would replace those existing costs. They also note that eight parishes already have received legislative authorization in previous years to get the same type of vehicle allowance. In the State Capitol, such exceptions are technically known as the camel’s-nose-under-the-tent bills, and in this case, that term is very apt: Cathey's bill would expand vehicle allowances to all 64 assessors, if each parish officeholder wishes.
The dollars for the vehicle payments would come from assessors' existing budgets. A nonpartisan fiscal analysis estimated the car allowances could cost taxpayers across the state more than $1 million a year if every assessor takes the payment.
While the proposal had little debate and no opposition in the Senate, opponents in the House argued the vehicle allowances seemed unnecessary for officials who already earn six-figure paychecks. We agree.
The only restraint on spending in the Cathey bill was that assessors would have to specify in a yearly affidavit that they did not regularly use office vehicles during any period when getting a car allowance. Before they take the new car allowance, assessors would have to announce that decision publicly.
In Louisiana, we have the worst of two worlds.
On one level, we have local governments that are not as well-funded as their peers in most every state, so political decisions are made at the State Capitol instead of locally. Many studies have shown that assessment of property is a problem throughout the state, with political decisions keeping tax revenues on real estate low.
And on the other hand, local officialdom – not just assessors but many other officeholders, including judges – are politically important and constantly seek pay raises and other benefits.
The governor should veto the back-door pay raise of the Cathey bill, but we have no great hopes of any revolution in arrangements in the State Capitol.
It’s just too comfortable for the powerful.