It is conceivable, had an assassin’s bullet not taken him in 1968, that Martin Luther King Jr. would be living today, elderly but in much-honored retirement.
He was not yet 40 when he was killed. For all the great insights into America’s aspirations that he left, what more could he have contributed? And we also wonder if he would have been the figure of unity today that he has been since his martyrdom.
If living in his native Georgia, surely he would be a reliable Democratic voter, as in life he helped lead Black voters away from their 1950s allegiance to the Party of Lincoln.
And perhaps he would have particularly enjoyed the holder of the old King pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist being one of Georgia’s United States senators. Raphael Warnock is going to miss at least one voter in his re-election race this year.
Perhaps King would have, as so many of us do, been yelling at the TV set at the awful commercials during an election year. God knows he would have seen a great many more ugly elections in our time.
No one can say, but surely he would have deplored the coarseness and acrimony of today’s public life. But it is important to remember that he learned very early on that politics was a contact sport; he was targeted by federal as well as local law enforcement, as a communist-paranoid J. Edgar Hoover deployed the resources of the FBI against the agitating preacher.
Hardball was not a league that he was unfamiliar with. Perhaps over the years, he would have mellowed but it is important to remember that it was a union strike that brought him to Memphis. Like his young friend John Lewis, who lived to a great age, King was a union ally, one more reason the White establishment in the anti-union South didn’t like him.
Lewis’ long life ended with him as an American icon, still bearing the scars of beatings that he endured in the Gandhian spirit of nonviolent protests for change. As he was dying, he wrote an afterword to Jon Meacham’s biography, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.”
In it, Lewis talked about faith and love. “Adversity can breed unity; hatred can give way to love. We need a leadership of love now, a strong leadership to lift us, to transport us, to remind us that God’s truth is marching on.”
Lewis was nothing if not a Democratic partisan, remember. He sometimes let his passionate politics move him to harsh criticisms of others. Like King, he was not a polished idol but human, and love sometimes gives way to hardball in the best of souls, perhaps particularly in Congress.
The content of our characters, as King said, is never going to be perfect.
King worked in a time of tumult in America, too. But he will be quoted in Louisiana today, as across the America he made better, for the pastoral wisdom invoking the better angels of our natures.
We look to King’s truths as a path to a better society. But in his parting words, Lewis evoked the agitator’s militancy that was also critical to King’s calls for action: “Fear is abroad in the land, and we must gather the forces of hope and march once more.”