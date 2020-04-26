A new emergency election plan, approved by state House and Senate committees Wednesday after Republicans on the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee blocked an earlier version, will be portrayed in some quarters as an improvement.
For Louisiana voters touched by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the opposite.
The revised plan scales back a reasonable and manageable list of allowed reasons — previously agreed to by Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — to request mailed ballots for the July and August elections. Instead, it pushes the temporary rules into partisan Republican territory, where overblown complaints about fraud have grown into a nationwide GOP chorus. These criticisms have often focused on universally available absentee voting, which was not on the table here.
It also signals a possible end to the heartening bipartisanship we’ve seen since the crisis began, which has produced a mostly unified front on safety precautions. While Edwards said he was OK with the new rules, he was more likely bowing to political reality and to Ardoin’s tight deadline. The shift toward partisanship is worrisome as the state prepares to craft a budget under drastically changed circumstances, and to plan for the fall presidential election, when experts warn of a second coronavirus wave.
Worst of all, it may require some voters to venture in person to the polls when they have good reason to worry about their health or the safety of their loved ones.
If the full House and Senate approve the plan — by mail, ironically — then certain categories of voters will still be able to request mailed ballots. They include those already allowed under current law, such as people at least 65 years old or those who plan to be out of state on Election Day. Under the temporary plan, the covered group would include those with serious medical conditions, people under a “medically necessary quarantine or isolation order,” those advised by a health provider to self-quarantine, those experiencing symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis, or those caring for someone under quarantine.
But it would now exclude people between 60 and 65, those subject to stay-at-home orders, and those caring for a child whose school or child care provider is closed because of the virus. The new plan would also exclude those who have concerns over exposure to COVID-19, which is an awful lot of people these days and will likely still be when summer comes.
This all comes against the backdrop of long lines during Wisconsin’s chaotic recent election, where health officials now say as many as seven people may have been infected. We may never know how many people there gave up their right to vote because they had legitimate fears.
Avoiding that scenario should have been the only concern of Louisiana lawmakers from both parties. The Republicans who pushed the change did their constituents no favors by forcing a hollow political victory instead.