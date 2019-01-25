There’s an old superstition that what you do on New Year’s Day pretty much shapes what you do the rest of the year. That’s proven eerily true so far in Washington, D.C., where leaders started 2019 with a partial shutdown of the federal government that’s still lingering. The shutdown was prompted by a dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress over funding for a wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico, a project he promised as a candidate that Mexico would pay for. Key parts of the border already have a wall, and not paying the thousands of federal employees who help protect us is decreasing our security, not enhancing it.
Americans seem to be getting used to the reality of vital public servants, such as Coast Guard personnel and airport security screeners, reporting to work but not getting paid. It’s a travesty, and not worthy of a great democracy, which is why we shouldn’t accept it as the new normal.
Here in Louisiana, where key priorities like improvements to storm forecasting could suffer because of the shutdown, it’s important that members of our congressional delegation work to bring this shutdown to a close.