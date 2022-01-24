Despite its occasionally rude if not vicious tone, the debate in the U.S. Senate last week might lead to some constructive results.
Maybe.
The effort by the narrow Democratic majority — 50 senators plus the tiebreaker, Vice President Kamala Harris — did not change the body’s rules setting a 60-vote filibuster barrier to major legislation. Two Democrats and all the Republicans blocked the rules change.
Probably more than that were queasy about the idea, too.
Thus blocked were broad bills proposed by Democrats to change election rules nationwide. While we doubt that it is wise to do so at the federal level, given that even under the stresses of 2020’s presidential race the votes were accurately counted and recorded, it is an issue that won’t easily go away: Adherents of former President Donald Trump's false claims about that contest are looking to tilt the future field to their advantage. These fights will be continued in state legislatures this spring and summer.
Yet once tempers have cooled, at least two potential sources of agreement at the federal level should be looked at.
One of them is that the Electoral Count Act of the 1880s should be revised to make explicit that elected officials don’t have the authority to overrule the votes of the people. That old and ambiguous language can be corrected, likely with bipartisan agreement.
Another is more debatable, if one should pardon the pun. Because he was facing defeat, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York proposed a one-time rule requiring a talking filibuster.
That means that senators couldn’t block bills just with a slip of paper but would have to stand up and debate them. Shades of the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” with Jimmy Stewart’s dramatic filibuster at the end.
There is no sanctity in a 60-vote rule in a 100-member body. But if the minority in a body wants to declare itself publicly willing to talk, if necessary for days, on a measure, that is within the traditions of the Senate. And it's more transparent to citizens than today’s politically changeable definitions of what a filibuster is.