Inflation is all the rage, and that is not at all the wrong word for what people are feeling at the gas pump and in the checkout lines. Everyone wants to lower inflation, a worldwide problem, not just for us poor consumers in the United States.
But we look to President Joe Biden to show leadership on economic issues, and his administration is unfortunately divided on one of the easiest steps to take: lower trade barriers.
Under President Donald Trump, the United States regrettably turned its back on decades of policy by ditching international trade agreements and raising tariffs on foreign imports — basically, taxes on consumers of products made with imported steel or aluminum, from dishwashers to trucks.
In Louisiana, we strongly disagreed with these tariffs. As a trading state with major ports and export industries like petrochemicals vital to jobs, Louisiana was hurt disproportionately by trade barriers raised under Trump.
But by and large, with a few exceptions, Biden hasn’t moved to change Trump’s policies. Partly, this is pure politics, as labor unions have frequently criticized free trade agreements.
Partly, Biden’s hesitancy can be traced to the realities that a mainland China ruled by the Communist Party is a seriously dangerous actor in both trade and in security policy. The latter is obvious by the way Beijing has stuck by Moscow in today’s Ukraine war.
No one argues that lowering tariffs is a silver bullet for reducing inflation, but authorities like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo believe relief will help.
A stern judgment from Walter Russell Mead in The Wall Street Journal: “The faltering American commitment to trade liberalization, a blundering energy policy and the administration’s history of blindness to inflation have substantially diminished international confidence in the administration’s capacity for economic leadership.”
Lower tariffs are a part of a broader solution.