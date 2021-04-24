Getting the shots is incredibly important and they are now easier than ever in Baton Rouge.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called on residents to take advantage of the vaccinations for the still highly dangerous COVID-19 threat.
The opening of a Community Vaccine Center by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Bon Carre Business Center on Florida Boulevard is a big step forward.
But with only about 27% of East Baton Rouge Parish residents now vaccinated, the threat is real. “We need people to know that we are in a race against time to get people vaccinated,” Broome spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “Variants of the virus are highly transmissible and spreading across the state.”
The restoration of normal life in a vibrant region is reason enough for anyone to talk to health care providers or schedule an appointment at the FEMA center. We urge people to take advantage of the vaccinations.