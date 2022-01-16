When Georgia beat Alabama to win college football's national championship this week, it brought back memories of the last big Bulldog win, when Vince Dooley and Herschel Walker beat Notre Dame to win the 1980 national championship.
That was in the Superdome, and Bulldog and Irish fans paraded around the French Quarter, partying and taunting each other.
It was a great time and a reminder of how New Orleans is the ideal site for these kinds of championship games, and the Superdome is the best venue.
In those days, college national championships were decided in the traditional bowl games. Now, there is an organization that stages a four-team playoff, and the bowls are woven into that process.
But how to explain holding the championship game in Indianapolis?
Temperatures were in the teens when euphoric Georgia fans exited Lucas Oil Stadium to do what exactly? Freeze to death on the streets or go back to their hotels?
If the game had been in New Orleans, Bulldog fans could have partied until sunup and the experience would have enhanced a memorable weekend.
These days, championship games go to the highest bidder. But does anybody think about what’s best for the fans?